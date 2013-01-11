FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Browns hand head coaching role to Chudzinski
January 11, 2013 / 6:10 AM / in 5 years

Browns hand head coaching role to Chudzinski

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns appointed Rob Chudzinski as their head coach on Thursday, the new man brought in after Pat Shurmur was fired at the end of last month following a disappointing season.

Chudzinski, who spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, becomes the 14th full-time head coach for the Browns.

The 44-year-old will take over a team that ended their 2012 campaign with a 5-11 record after finishing the season with a 24-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chudzinski, who was tight ends coach for the Browns in 2004 and their offensive coordinator from 2007-08, would be officially introduced as head coach on Friday, Cleveland said in a statement.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

