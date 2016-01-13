Browns name Hue Jackson as head coach

Oakland Raiders head coach Hue Jackson (R) looks at a play chart with Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) and fullback Marcel Reece (45) during a timeout in the first half of their NFL football game against the MInnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Miller

(The Sports Xchange) - Hue Jackson was hired as head coach of the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday.

Jackson, 50, was offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals the past two National Football League seasons and served as head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2011, when he went 8-8.

“He is highly experienced, deeply passionate about winning, and relentless in trying to find ways to put his players in the best position to succeed,” Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said.

“He possesses that unique ability to reach the entire locker room in a way that demands accountability while getting the buy-in and team-first mentality that leads to positive results. I think our players will love playing for him.”

Jackson backed out of his scheduled interview with the New York Giants when Haslam called him Wednesday morning and offered him the job. Jackson was supposed to fly to New York and meet with the Giants on Thursday morning.

Jackson previously talked to the San Francisco 49ers about their vacancy.

Jackson becomes the Browns’ eighth coach since 1999 and sixth since 2008. He replaces Mike Pettine, who was fired on Jan. 3 after going 10-22 in his two seasons.