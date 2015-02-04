Browns' Gordon banned for at least one year

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) gets pushed out of bounds by Atlanta Falcons defenders after a catch in the first quarter of their game at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended for at least one year by the National Football League on Tuesday for violating the substance abuse policy.

Gordon, who was banned by the NFL from consuming alcohol after pleading guilty to driving while impaired last July, tested positive for what he called a one-off session of moderate alcohol consumption on a private jet last month.

The ban will keep him out of the entire 2015 season.

“We are disappointed to once again be at this point with Josh,” Browns General Manager Ray Farmer said in a statement.

”Throughout his career we have tried to assist him in getting support like we would with any member of our organization.

“Unfortunately our efforts have not resonated with him.”

The suspension, without pay, is the latest in a list of violations by the 23-year-old Gordon, who led the NFL in receiving in 2013.

He was banned for two games in 2013 after failing a drug test and also for the first 10 games of 2014 after testing positive for marijuana.

He returned for five games and caught 24 passes for 303 yards. In three years and 35 games with the Browns, he has 161 receptions, 2,754 yards and 14 touchdowns.