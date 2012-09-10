Browns' Haden suspended four games for doping offence

Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson (L) scores a touchdown against the defense of Cleveland Browns' Joe Haden (R) in the first half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

(Reuters) - Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden has been suspended four games for violating the National Football League’s (NFL) policy on performance enhancing substances, the team said on Monday.

No specific detail was given as to which element of the NFL’s policy was breached by Haden, a first round draft pick by Cleveland in 2010.

“Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances,” the Browns said in a statement.

Haden, whose ban begins immediately, made six tackles and one interception in Cleveland’s 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the team’s season-opening game on Sunday.

He will be eligible to return to the Browns’ active roster on October 8, after missing games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.