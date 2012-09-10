FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Browns' Haden suspended four games for doping offence
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 10, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

Browns' Haden suspended four games for doping offence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson (L) scores a touchdown against the defense of Cleveland Browns' Joe Haden (R) in the first half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

(Reuters) - Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden has been suspended four games for violating the National Football League’s (NFL) policy on performance enhancing substances, the team said on Monday.

No specific detail was given as to which element of the NFL’s policy was breached by Haden, a first round draft pick by Cleveland in 2010.

“Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns has been suspended without pay for four games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances,” the Browns said in a statement.

Haden, whose ban begins immediately, made six tackles and one interception in Cleveland’s 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the team’s season-opening game on Sunday.

He will be eligible to return to the Browns’ active roster on October 8, after missing games against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants.

Reporting by Simon Evans in Miami; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.