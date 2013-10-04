Injured Browns quarterback Hoyer out for season

Oct 3, 2013; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer (6) is attended to by medical staff after being injured during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer will miss the remainder of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Thursday’s win over Buffalo, coach Rob Chudzinski said on Friday.

Chudzinski said surgery would be needed for the quarterback.

“Obviously he’ll be out for the season,” the coach told reporters.

Brandon Weeden, who took over on Thursday after Hoyer was hurt, is expected to lead the team the rest of the season.

Weeden started 15 games for the Browns last season but Hoyer went from third team to starter this season after Weeden sprained his thumb, and he won his first two starts.

Hoyer injured the knee on Cleveland’s second offensive series when he was hit by Bills linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Weeden, still recovering from the thumb injury, came on to lead AFC North leader Cleveland (3-2) to a 37-24 victory, for their third consecutive win.