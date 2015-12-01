Ravens beat Browns with touchdown off blocked field goal

Cleveland Browns quarterback Austin Davis (7) scrambles in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Ravens won 33-27. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Baltimore Ravens safety Will Hill gave up the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter Monday night, but he atoned for that error in a big way.

Hill returned a blocked field goal 64 yards on the final play of regulation, lifting his team to a 33-27 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens (4-7), playing with backup quarterback Matt Schaub plus backup running backs Javorius Allen and Terrance West, avenged a 33-30 loss to the Browns on Oct. 11 in Baltimore.

“It was almost a game of redemption,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “Will Hill didn’t do a very good job in coverage. He got fooled a little bit and gave up a touchdown pass. He comes back, picks it up and runs it in.”

The loss was doubly painful for the Browns. Starting quarterback Josh McCown, who missed the two previous games with a rib injury, was knocked out with a collarbone injury in the fourth quarter.

Austin Davis replaced him and tied the game, 27-27, on a 42-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Travis Benjamin with 1:47 to play.

“It’s a tough one to wrap your brain around,” Browns coach Mike Pettine said. “It’s frustrating. The guys battled back from some deficits. We didn’t finish it.”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) walks off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Ravens won 33-27.

Cleveland kicker Travis Coons attempted a winning 51-yard field goal on the final play. Defensive end Brent Urban blocked the kick, and Hill scooped it up and sprinted down the left sideline for the touchdown.

“It felt really good coming off my foot,” Coons said. “I was really surprised. I don’t know if it was me. As soon as it comes off your foot and you hear another thud, that’s not a good thing.”

The Browns (2-9) took their sixth consecutive loss -- every game since they beat the Ravens. They fell for the 14th time in 16 games dating back to last season.

Cleveland trailed 17-3 with just under 10 minutes left in the first half before scoring 17 straight points. The Browns took the lead 20-17 on a 52-yard interception return by linebacker Karlos Dansby.

The lead did not last long. The Ravens, mixing run and pass, surged back on top 24-20 with a 12-play, 80-yard drive capped with a 15-yard pass from Schaub to wide receiver Kamar Aiken.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker added a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for a seven-point lead before the Davis-to-Benjamin pass tied the score.

Schaub finished 20-for-34 for 232 yards with two touchdown passes and two interceptions.

McCown was 21-for-38 for 212 yards and a touchdown, while Davis completed seven of 10 passes for 77 yards and a score. Neither Cleveland quarterback was intercepted.