FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Browns sign linebacker Jackson to multi-year deal
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 27, 2012 / 11:25 PM / 6 years ago

Browns sign linebacker Jackson to multi-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cleveland Browns linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (L) runs an interception back on Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage (R) during first half of their NFL game at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee December 7. 2008. REUTERS/M. J. Masotti Jr.

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker D‘Qwell Jackson to a multi-year contract extension, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Monday.

Contract details were not disclosed but Cleveland media reported Jackson, 28, would get $42.5 million over five years.

The runner-up for league comeback player of the year honors last season after missing 26 games over two years with pectoral injures, Jackson ranked second in the NFL in tackles with 158 and tied for second in defensive fumble recoveries with three.

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.