Browns sign linebacker Jackson to multi-year deal

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns have signed linebacker D‘Qwell Jackson to a multi-year contract extension, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Monday.

Contract details were not disclosed but Cleveland media reported Jackson, 28, would get $42.5 million over five years.

The runner-up for league comeback player of the year honors last season after missing 26 games over two years with pectoral injures, Jackson ranked second in the NFL in tackles with 158 and tied for second in defensive fumble recoveries with three.