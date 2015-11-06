Manziel struggles as Browns lose to Bengals

Nov 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) scrambles with the ball in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Cleveland quarterback Johnny Manziel’s latest appearance did little to convince the Browns he is the right man to lead the team forward after an inconsistent display in a 31-10 defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

The second-year quarterback, dubbed ‘Johnny Football,’ made his second start of the season filling in for the injured Josh McCown. His previous start was in Week 2 when he led the Browns to a 28-14 win over Tennessee.

Manziel enjoyed a solid first half on Thursday but could not get the Browns’ offense moving after intermission.

Despite the loss, he said he was getting more used to the speed of the NFL.

“Things (on the field) have slowed down for me a little bit,” Manziel told reporters after completing 15 of 33 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. “I was on the same page with the guys up front. Looking back, I took too many shots. I have to get some completions and get into a rhythm.”

Cleveland coach Mike Pettine said Manziel had impressed in patches.

“It was inconsistent,” he said of Manziel’s outing. “I thought he did some good things.”

Pettine added that the Browns would take their time to decide their starting quarterback moving forward.

”When we get back from this time off we’ll assess and make those decisions,” he said.