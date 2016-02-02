Manziel 'undermines' team mates, says Browns VP

Nov 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) throws a pass in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 31-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Cleveland Browns fans are tired of quarterback Johnny Manziel’s shenanigans, and it is beginning to sound like the patience of team officials is wearing thin.

On Saturday, police investigated an alleged assault that involved Manziel in Fort Worth, Texas.

Fort Worth and Dallas police are working together to determine whether any criminal offenses occurred and NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told ESPN that the league was aware and was “looking into it”.

“We’ve been clear about expectations for our players on and off the field,” new executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said on Tuesday.

”Johnny’s continual involvement in incidents that run counter to those expectations undermines the hard work of his teammates and the reputation of our organization. His status with our team will be addressed when permitted by league rules.

“We will have no further comment at this time.”

Earlier in the day, new coach Hue Jackson weighed in on the 23-year-old quarterback’s latest brush with the law.

”My general reaction would be disappointment,“ Jackson told the ”Hey Tony“ show on ESPN Cleveland 850. ”As I’ve said many times, I would like for the Cleveland Browns’ players to conduct themselves in a manner that represents the organization well.

“Obviously, that reflected differently on what we want to have happen. Obviously, it’s a process that we’re going through, and we’ll continue to go through it.”

When he was hired, Jackson said each member of the team would be re-evaluated and decisions would be made based on evaluations as players.

Jackson said he has begun that evaluation process but he was not ready to make a decision on Manziel.

Fort Worth police said in a statement Saturday that officers were called to an apartment building around 2 a.m. about a possible assault. Police said Manziel was not arrested.

“The preliminary investigation determined that a possible assault had occurred in that jurisdiction or multiple jurisdictions,” the police statement said.

”The complainant was uncooperative with officers on scene, and they were unable to locate a crime scene within the Fort Worth jurisdiction.

“However, our officers prepared a report nonetheless, and that information was forwarded to detectives for further investigation.”

The police report stated that the woman was concerned about the well-being of Manziel, which launched an effort to locate him that involved the police’s helicopter unit. Police later determined that Manziel was safe and not in danger.

Cleveland fans seem to be tired of Manziel.

In response to the latest incident, one Cleveland fan started a “Johnny Free February” movement on Twitter. As of Monday, more than 1,000 fans had signed up to participate in the campaign “not to tweet, retweet or mention Johnnie Manziel on Twitter in February or until he is no longer a Cleveland Brown”.