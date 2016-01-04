FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Browns fire head coach Pettine after 3-13 season
January 4, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 2 years ago

Browns fire head coach Pettine after 3-13 season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13, 2015; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine on the sidelines during the first quarter of preseason NFL football game against the Washington Redskins at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Mike Pettine on Sunday, the National Football League team announced.

General manager Ray Farmer was also axed, only hours after the Browns ended a dismal campaign with a 28-12 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“We greatly appreciate Ray and Mike’s dedication and hard work,” owner Jimmy Haslam said in a statement.

“We’ve made this decision because we don’t believe our football team is positioned well for the future. We are all disappointed with where we are and I take full responsibility.”

Pettine had a 10-22 record in two seasons with the Browns.

After the Browns started 7-4 in Pettine’s rookie season, they ended 2014 with five straight losses.

The poor results continued in 2015 with the team posting a 3-13 record as Pettine struggled to decide whether to stick with firebrand quarterback Johnny Manziel as his starter.

“Mike is the epitome of what we want the Browns to be: tough, aggressive and innovative with a blue-collar, team-first mentality,” Haslam said when he appointed Pettine nearly two years ago.

The 49-year-old Pettine worked on the coaching staffs at the Ravens, Jets and Bills before joining the Browns.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
