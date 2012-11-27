FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NFL: Bucs' Wright suspended for four games for banned substance
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 27, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

NFL: Bucs' Wright suspended for four games for banned substance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tampa Bay cornerback Eric Wright has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Wright, who was signed by the team in the off-season, had an appeal rejected by the league. Coach Greg Schiano confirmed the suspension.

“I am extremely disappointed that the suspension was upheld at my appeal,” Wright said in a statement. “I apologize to the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, my team mates, our great fans and my family who have stood by me through this entire process.”

Earlier this season, the Buccaneers (6-5) also lost cornerback Aqib Talib, who was hit with a four-game suspension for the same offense. Talib has since been traded to the New England Patriots.

Wright has 39 tackles and an interception for the Buccaneers but missed Sunday’s game against Atlanta because of an Achilles injury.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.