NFL: Bucs' Wright suspended for four games for banned substance

(Reuters) - Tampa Bay cornerback Eric Wright has been suspended for four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing drugs.

Wright, who was signed by the team in the off-season, had an appeal rejected by the league. Coach Greg Schiano confirmed the suspension.

“I am extremely disappointed that the suspension was upheld at my appeal,” Wright said in a statement. “I apologize to the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization, my team mates, our great fans and my family who have stood by me through this entire process.”

Earlier this season, the Buccaneers (6-5) also lost cornerback Aqib Talib, who was hit with a four-game suspension for the same offense. Talib has since been traded to the New England Patriots.

Wright has 39 tackles and an interception for the Buccaneers but missed Sunday’s game against Atlanta because of an Achilles injury.