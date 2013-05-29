Bucs receiver Smith retires after injury-plagued career

(Reuters) - Wide receiver Steve Smith has retired after a six-year injury-plagued National Football League career that included two Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl victory, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers said on Wednesday.

Smith won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants in 2008 as part of a career that also included stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and the St. Louis Rams. The Buccaneers signed him as a free agent last month.

Drafted by New York in the second round in 2007, Smith had his best season in 2009, setting a Giants single-season record with 107 receptions, second-most in the NFL that year.

During the past three years, knee injuries limited Smith to playing in only 27 of 48 games.