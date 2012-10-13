FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buccaneers' Talib out for four games for banned substance
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 13, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 5 years ago

Buccaneers' Talib out for four games for banned substance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Aqib Talib has been suspended for four games for violating the National Football League policy on performance-enhancing substances, the Buccaneers said on Saturday.

“Around the beginning of training camp, I made a mistake by taking an Adderall pill without a prescription,” Talib said in a statement on the Buccaneers’ website (www.buccaneers.com).

The fifth-year player will be eligible to return to Tampa Bay’s active roster on November 5, the day after they play the Oakland Raiders.

Talib had started all four games for Tampa Bay (1-3) this season, intercepting one pass and making 20 tackles.

The suspension is his second in three seasons.

He was suspended for the 2010 regular-season opener and fined one additional game paycheck for violating the league’s personal conduct policy following an altercation with a St. Petersburg, Florida cab driver during training camp in 2009.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.