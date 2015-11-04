Anheuser-Busch extends Bud Light sponsorship of NFL until 2022

(Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said on Wednesday it had expanded Bud Light’s multi-year beer sponsorship deal with the National Football League and extended it until the 2022 Super Bowl season from its original expiry after the 2017 season.

The Belgian brewer did not disclose the value of the deal, but the Wall Street Journal reported that it was worth more than $1.4 billion, a more-than 15 percent increase over AB InBev’s current six-year agreement.

The redrawn deal gives Bud Light expanded presence across premiere league events, additional marketing rights in the United States, and the right to use NFL trademarks internationally in promotional materials.

Bud Light will also be able to use current-season NFL footage on digital and social platforms. Previously, it could use only footage from past seasons in TV advertising.

Bud Light also plans to sell its team-specific cans in more markets, instead of selling just in markets in and around the teams’ bases, a spokeswoman said.