Lawmakers approve new Los Angeles stadium plan: report

(Reuters) - Lawmakers on Tuesday night approved plans to build a new Los Angeles area football stadium, the Los Angeles Times reported, days after two NFL teams in California proposed constructing a shared arena near the city.

The Inglewood City Council voted unanimously in favor of the 80,000-seat stadium planned as part of a larger mixed-use development project for the Hollywood Park site, the newspaper reported.

Stan Kroenke, who owns the St. Louis Rams which played in Los Angeles before relocating to the Midwest some 20 years ago, is among the developers behind the estimated $1.86 billion stadium, the Times reported.

Last Thursday, the San Diego Chargers and the Oakland Raiders proposed a plan that would have the teams share a new stadium in the Los Angeles-area city of Carson if they fail to solve their current venue dilemmas.

Both teams have struggled for years to reach deals on new local stadiums, and their owners have repeatedly expressed a willingness to move to Los Angeles, which has not had a NFL team of its own for years.