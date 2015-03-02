NFL salary cap increased by $10 million to $143.28 million for 2015

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) in the shotgun formation against the New England Patriots during the third quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

(Reuters) - The National Football League has increased the 2015 salary cap by $10 million to $143.28 million per team, representing increased revenues from new television deals, according to the league’s website.

Several teams will enter the free-agent signing period that starts on March 10 with a large amount of cap space available.

The Jaguars have $68.2 million, the Raiders $55.4 million, the Browns $53.74 million and the Jets $51.4 million, according to the website OverTheCap.com, nfl.com reported.