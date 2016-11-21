Cardinals coach Arians hospitalized with chest pains

Jan 16, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians gestures during the second quarter in a NFC Divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was taken to the hospital Sunday night with chest pains and remained hospitalized on Monday, the NFL team said.

The team announced in a statement the results conducted to investigate the cause of the chest pains "have come back favorably."

"After returning home from Minnesota, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was experiencing discomfort and not feeling well during the night," the team's full statement read.

"His wife took him to a local hospital to be evaluated. All tests conducted so far have come back favorably. He remains in the hospital for continued evaluation. Further updates will be provided as they are available."

The Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 on Sunday to drop their record to 4-5-1.

The 64-year-old Arians was hospitalized in August before a Cardinals preseason game against the Chargers in San Diego, dealing with symptoms associated with diverticulitis, a condition that affects the digestive tract.

He also underwent surgery for prostate cancer in 2007 while coaching with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu said he was in touch with Arians.

"My guy BA just text me, he will be ok. #BuiltToLast," Mathieu wrote Monday on Twitter.