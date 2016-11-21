Klinsmann sacked as U.S. men's head coach
Juergen Klinsmann has been fired as head coach of the U.S. men's national team, U.S. Soccer said on Monday.
(The Sports Xchange) - Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was taken to the hospital Sunday night with chest pains and remained hospitalized on Monday, the NFL team said.
The team announced in a statement the results conducted to investigate the cause of the chest pains "have come back favorably."
"After returning home from Minnesota, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians was experiencing discomfort and not feeling well during the night," the team's full statement read.
"His wife took him to a local hospital to be evaluated. All tests conducted so far have come back favorably. He remains in the hospital for continued evaluation. Further updates will be provided as they are available."
The Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings 30-24 on Sunday to drop their record to 4-5-1.
The 64-year-old Arians was hospitalized in August before a Cardinals preseason game against the Chargers in San Diego, dealing with symptoms associated with diverticulitis, a condition that affects the digestive tract.
He also underwent surgery for prostate cancer in 2007 while coaching with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu said he was in touch with Arians.
"My guy BA just text me, he will be ok. #BuiltToLast," Mathieu wrote Monday on Twitter.
(The Sports Xchange) - The Sacramento Kings beat the Raptors on Sunday in a controversial finish that left Toronto coach Dwayne Casey struggling to accept the outcome.
LONDON American marketing executive Zak Brown, who has brought numerous top sponsors into Formula One motor racing, has been appointed executive director of the McLaren Technology Group.