Arizona wide receiver John Brown may not be ready for their NFL season opener against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11 as he is still recovering from a concussion, local media reported on Wednesday.

Brown suffered the concussion on July 31 and was sidelined for several weeks. He returned to practice last week but has been dealing with recurring headaches. “I'm just taking it one day at a time,” Brown told The Arizona Republic. “My focus right now is just being able to practice, just being able to get through a full practice.”

Arizona are coming off a successful season that saw them win the NFC West and reach the NFC Championship game.

That was in no small part due to Brown’s deep threat. He finished second on the team with 65 catches for 1,003 yards andseven touchdowns.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles)