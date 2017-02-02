FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 7 months ago

Cards' WR Fitzgerald to return for 14th season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes a catch during the first half against the Washington Redskins at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald announced on Wednesday he would return for a 14th NFL season, ending speculation he was set to retire from the game.

The 33-year-old, who has played his entire pro career with the Cardinals, said he had recovered from the issues that hampered him late last season.

“Some things that were killing me late in the year are feeling back to normal for me. That's a relief," he said. "Also, my fire and desire to win and compete vs. the best still burns,” Fitzgerald told NFL.com.

A 10-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald led the NFL with 107 receptions this season. With Fitzgerald back in tow, Arizona can now focus on quarterback Carson Palmer, 37, who has yet to confirm he will be returning next season.

The Cardinals finished 7-8-1 to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles

