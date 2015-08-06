FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona receiver Floyd dislocates three fingers in practice
#Sports News
August 6, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 2 years ago

Arizona receiver Floyd dislocates three fingers in practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd (15) makes a catch during training camp at University of Phoenix. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd suffered three dislocated fingers on his left hand during a practice session and could miss the team’s season opener, the NFL reported on its website (www.nfl.com) on Wednesday.

Floyd, who led the team in receiving yards last year, is estimated to miss around four weeks with the Cardinals scheduled to kick off their campaign on Sept. 13 against New Orleans.

The 25-year-old will be playing his fourth season in the NFL and compiled 841 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the last campaign after recording more than 1,000 yards through the air the previous one.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
