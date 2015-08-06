Arizona receiver Floyd dislocates three fingers in practice

(Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd suffered three dislocated fingers on his left hand during a practice session and could miss the team’s season opener, the NFL reported on its website (www.nfl.com) on Wednesday.

Floyd, who led the team in receiving yards last year, is estimated to miss around four weeks with the Cardinals scheduled to kick off their campaign on Sept. 13 against New Orleans.

The 25-year-old will be playing his fourth season in the NFL and compiled 841 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the last campaign after recording more than 1,000 yards through the air the previous one.