Arians takes over as head coach of Arizona Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Bruce Arians reads from his play sheet as he talks into his headset against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Indiana November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - The Arizona Cardinals have installed Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Bruce Arians as their new head coach, the official National Football League (NFL) website reported on Thursday.

Arians helped guide the Colts to the playoffs this season, stepping in as interim head coach for 12 games (9-3) when Chuck Pagano underwent treatment for leukemia.

Arians has reportedly signed on a four-year deal with an option for a fifth to replace Ken Whisenhunt, who was fired after the Cardinals finished bottom of the NFC West division with a 5-11 record.

The 60-year-old has followed Whisenhunt into a job before, doing so as offensive coordinator at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This will be his first official NFL head-coaching role, although he spent five seasons in charge of Temple in college football.

Arians becomes the eighth and final appointment of all the teams that fired head coaches at the end of the regular season.