Cardinals' Dockett to miss season with serious knee injury
#Sports News
August 19, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

Cardinals' Dockett to miss season with serious knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jul 26, 2014; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darnell Dockett (90) warms up during training camp at University of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee on Monday and will be lost for the NFL season.

Dockett, entering his 11th season, suffered the injury during drills at the team’s training camp and will undergo surgery in a devastating loss for the Cardinals who have developed a strong defense and are contenders in the NFC West.

Dockett, 33, has spent his entire career in Arizona and been a staple of their defense while serving as a starter in each of his first 10 seasons.

He has been named to three Pro Bowls during his tenure.

Writing by Jahmal Corner; Editing by Ian Ransom

