Cardinals running back James banned four games for doping
February 13, 2013

Cardinals running back James banned four games for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals running back Javarris James has been suspended four games for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse, the National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday.

James, who spent the 2012 NFL season with Arizona on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury during the pre-season, has not played a regular season game since 2010 when he was with the Indianapolis Colts.

If he makes a roster for next season James, the cousin of former NFL standout Edgerrin James, would serve his ban for the first four games of the 2013 campaign.

James was released by the Colts after he was arrested for marijuana possession in 2011 and made stops with the New England Patriots and Washington Redskins before joining Arizona.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
