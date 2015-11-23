FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nelson steps up in key Cardinals win
#Sports News
November 23, 2015

Nelson steps up in key Cardinals win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals free safety Reggie Nelson (20) during the third quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Bengals 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Arizona’s J.J. Nelson had big shoes to fill when he stepped into the line-up for the injured Michael Floyd against Cincinnati on Sunday but the rookie receiver took the task in his stride, hauling in four catches for 142 yards and a touchdown.

Nelson has been used sparingly by the Cardinals this season, but with Floyd sidelined due to a hamstring problem the speedy first-year player grabbed his chance to shine with both hands in Arizona’s 34-31 win.

“I rose to the occasion,” Nelson said. “I had big shoes to fill with Floyd having a great season, I just tried to pick up where he left off.”

Even without Floyd the Cardinals boast a stellar receiving cast in Larry Fitzgerald and John Brown.

Nelson, a fifth-round draft pick, showed he could be a major weapon for the Cards down the stretch.

“It’s next man up,” said Cardinals coach Bruce Arians. “We have a quality of depth. J.J. had a great camp and a great preseason then he got hurt. We were waiting for J.J.”

With quarterback Carson Palmer struggling to find his rhythm, Nelson had a quiet first half but the pair connected in spectacular fashion in the third quarter with a 64-yard touchdown.

With the game tied at 31-31 and a minute left on the clock, Nelson hauled in a key 20-yard catch in Arizona’s final drive that led to the winning field goal.

The Cardinals (8-2) have now won four straight.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
