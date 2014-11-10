Cardinals quarterback Palmer out rest of season with knee injury

(Reuters) - Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer will miss the rest of the National Football League season after suffering a torn ACL during Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Rams, the team said on Monday.
The injury to Palmer, who had signed a three-year contract extension worth a reported $50 million last week, is a blow to an NFL-leading Cardinals team off to an 8-1 start for the first time since 1948.
Palmer, who missed three games earlier this season with a damaged nerve in his throwing shoulder, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter when, after avoiding a sack, his left knee appeared to buckle as he planted his left leg.
He left the game with his team trailing 14-10 but backup quarterback Drew Stanton, who went 2-1 as a starter earlier this season, threw two touchdowns as the Cardinals rallied to a 31-14 victory.
Palmer, 34, had been playing some of the best football of his career, completing 63 percent of his passes for 1,626 yards and 11 touchdowns against three interceptions this season.
Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine