Palmer flies under radar to continue winning streak

Sep 27, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals won 47-7. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Carson Palmer is not the most famous quarterback in the National Football League but he has the longest active winning streak after the Arizona Cardinals belted San Francisco on Sunday.

Palmer continued his sizzling start to the season as the Cardinals won 47-7 and improved to 3-0 on the season.

He completed 20 of 32 passes for 311 yards, with two touchdowns, extending his winning streak to nine starts.

He is a middling 73-73 for his overall career which helps explain his lack of profile compared to Tom Brady or Peyton Manning.

Palmer, 35, tore a knee ligament in week 10 of the 2014 season and missed the remainder of the campaign.

He has returned to action perhaps better than ever, even though he continues to undersell his performances. “I know there are definitely a ton of things to improve on and continue to get better at,” Palmer told reporters following his latest standout performance. “We’ll have to look at the film. I know it wasn’t perfect, wasn’t pretty.”

Many would argue the Arizona offense has been a thing of beauty this season as they average 42 points from their three games. They are displaying the potency of last season when they started 9-1 before their campaign was derailed by Palmer’s injury.

According to Arizona tight end Jermaine Gresham, Palmer has always been an elite quarterback but is now surrounded by talent that allows him to shine.

“He’s playing at a championship level,” Gresham said. “He’s always had it, but he’s surrounded with so many guys here right now. He’s just clicking right now.”