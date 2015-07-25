FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cardinals' rookie Powell shot in face outside his home
July 25, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Cardinals' rookie Powell shot in face outside his home

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rookie Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Damond Powell is recovering after being hit in the face by gunfire outside his home in South Toledo, Ohio on Friday night, the Toledo Blade reported on Saturday.

Powell, who had 19 catches for 317 yards and three touchdowns last season for the University of Iowa, was shot while sitting in a car with some friends in his driveway, according to a police report.

The 22-year-old was taken to the University of Toledo Medical Center for treatment, though police said his injuries were not life threatening.

“We are aware that Damond Powell was the victim of a shooting last night in Toledo, where he remains hospitalized,” the Cardinals said in a statement on Saturday.

“We have been in communication with his family to offer whatever support and resources we can provide. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as appropriate.”

Powell was signed as a free agent by the Cardinals and is vying with veterans like Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, John Brown and Jaron Brown for a receiving spot.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating

