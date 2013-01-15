Chargers hire Denver's Mike McCoy as head coach

(Reuters) - The San Diego Chargers have hired Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy as their new head coach, the National Football League team said on Tuesday.

McCoy replaces Norv Turner, who was fired in December after six seasons with the team, including a 7-9 record in 2012 that left the team out of the playoffs for a third straight campaign.

A Broncos assistant for four seasons, McCoy was credited with turning Tim Tebow into the Denver starter in 2011 en route to the playoffs, and orchestrating a Peyton Manning-led offense in 2012 that went 13-3 in the regular season.

The Chargers snapped up McCoy before his second scheduled visit with the Arizona Cardinals about their coaching vacancy.

McCoy is the second Denver coordinator to take a head-coaching job within the AFC West in two seasons. Last year, former Broncos defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was hired as coach of the Oakland Raiders.