Chargers jolt mistake prone Bengals for wild card win

Jan 5, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; San Diego Chargers running back Danny Woodhead (39) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during the AFC wild card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Pat Lovell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Diego Chargers took full advantage of a second half meltdown by the Cincinnati Bengals to claim a 27-10 AFC wild card win on Sunday and move onto the divisional playoffs against the Denver Broncos.

Trailing 10-7 at the half, the Chargers made Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton pay dearly for his miscues, two interceptions and a fumble, to hand Cincinnati their first home loss this season.

For the AFC North champion it was another shocking end to a promising season as their run without a playoff win extended to a painful 24 years.

Four times in the last five seasons Cincinnati has appeared in a wild card contest and fallen flat, losing twice to the Houston Texans (2012, 2011), the New York Jets (2009) and San Diego.

The Chargers outscored Cincinnati 20-0 in the second half, as quarterback Philip Rivers had a modest afternoon, completing 12-of-16 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown.

Ronnie Brown and Danny Woodhead also ran for touchdowns.