Bell's last-second run lifts Steelers past Chargers

Oct 12, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs against the San Diego Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and Donald Butler (56) at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Le‘Veon Bell’s one-yard scoring run with no time remaining lifted the Pittsburgh Steelers past the San Diego Chargers 24-20 Monday night.

The Chargers grabbed the lead on rookie Josh Lambo’s 54-yard field goal with 2:56 to play. The Steelers then drove 80 yards in 12 plays for the win.

On first-and-goal at the San Diego one-yard line with five seconds remaining, Bell took a direct snap and ran to the left side.

The running back was wrapped up by linebacker Donald Butler, but was able to stretch the ball over the goal line for the win.

“To win the game, the game-winner on the last play of the game, that’s what you dream about it,” said Bell who rushed for 111 yards on 21 carries.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he never hesitated in going for the win instead of kicking the tying field goal.

”We have to run the football,“ Tomlin said. ”We have Le‘Veon Bell. It was time to go to the mattresses so to speak.

“Le‘Veon gave us an opportunity to win, and we were trying to do everything we could to move the football.”

Chargers tight end Antonio Gates returned from a four-game suspension and caught two touchdown passes. He finished with nine receptions for a game-high 92 yards.

San Dieo quarterback Philip Rivers completed 35 of 48 passes for 356 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Pittsburgh quarterback Michael Vick was 13 of 26 for 203 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

San Diego scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter to take a 17-10 lead, but Pittsburgh tied the game one play after the Chargers went ahead.

Josh Lambo had given San Diego a 20-17 lead with his before they charged back down to field after Lambo had given the Chargers a 20-17 lead with his second field goal before the Steelers replied through Bell.

“They made one more play,” San Diego coach Mike McCoy said.

“He’s a special back and a great player, and we knew what we were dealing with.”