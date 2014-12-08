Pro Bowler for NFL's Chiefs diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

(Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, a 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler, has been diagnosed with “very treatable and potentially curable” Hodgkin’s lymphoma, doctors said Monday.

Berry underwent “thorough” testing at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta to get the diagnosis, doctors said.

“This is a diagnosis that is very treatable and potentially curable with standard chemotherapy approaches,” Dr Christopher Flowers, the director of the Emory Lymphoma Program, said in a statement released by the Chiefs.

“The goal of Mr. Berry’s treatment is to cure his lymphoma and we are beginning that treatment now.”

Berry first complained of “chest discomfort” at the end of a 24-20 loss to the host Oakland Raiders on Nov. 20. Tests by the Chiefs uncovered a mass on the right side of his chest.

A first-round draft choice in 2010, Berry was placed on the season-ending non-football illness list.

”I will embrace this process and attack it the same way I do everything else in life,“ Berry said in a statement. ”God has more than prepared me for it.

“For everyone sharing similar struggles, I’m praying for you and keep fighting!”