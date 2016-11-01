Sep 28, 2015; Green Bay, WI, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Jamaal Charles on injured reserve Tuesday amid a report that he may need another knee surgery.

Charles tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee 12-plus months ago and has never fully healed. He experienced multiple setbacks this season and was examined by well-respected surgeon Dr. James Andrews on Monday.

The NFL Network reported that Andrews determined another knee surgery was necessary. The type of damage wasn't revealed.

Being placed on injured reserve means Charles will miss at least eight games. It is possible that he could be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Charles played sparingly this season with 40 yards on 12 carries over three games. He sat out Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to knee soreness.

Charles is Kansas City's all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards. He topped 1,000 yards five times during his standout career.

Charles has one year left on his contract that calls for a base salary of $3.75 million and a roster bonus of $3 million.

Kansas City added a running back on Tuesday by signing Bishop Sankey off the New England Patriots' practice squad.

(Editing by Frank Pingue)