Charles scores three as Chiefs crush Patriots

Sep 29, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) dives in for a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 29 (Reuters) - Alex Smith completely outplayed three-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady while Jamaal Charles grabbed three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs hammered the New England Patriots 41-14 on Monday.

Playing in front of a pumped up home crowd the Chiefs shot out to a 17-0 halftime lead and were never headed.

Charles had a rushing and receiving touchdown before halftime and added another reception shortly after halftime but he was not alone in having a productive game for Kansas City.

Fellow running back Knile Davis put up 119 total yards to go with Charles’ 108 while Smith passed for 248 yards with three touchdowns.

Wide receivers Dwayne Bowe (81 yards) and Travis Kelce (91 yards, touchdown) also made impressive contributions as Brady had a game to forget, throwing just 159 yards and producing a fumble and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

He was replaced early in the fourth quarter by rookie Jimmy Garoppolo with the score 41-7.

Sep 29, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles (25) fumbles the ball into the end zone while being tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (91) in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Charles put the Chiefs up 7-0 late in the first quarter with a two-yard run and doubled the lead early in the second when he took a short pass from Smith and bustled over from five yards.

After Brady fumbled early in the second half and Charles took in an eight-yard pass soon after the game was gone at 24-0.

Brady connected with Brandon LaFell for a 44-yard score late in the third quarter to open the Patriots’ scoring but Kelce scored on a two-yard Smith pass to regain the cushion.

Husain Abdullah then returned a Brady interception 39-yards early in the final quarter to ensure the second biggest loss for the Patriots since 2000.

“We couldn’t really move the ball consistently on offense and then turned it over in the second half and gave up another long drive and just didn’t play very well,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told reporters.

“Kansas City played very well so that was a bad combination for us. We all have got to do a better job.”