Anderson powers Broncos to win in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) tackles Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Denver Broncos posted an impressive 29-16 road win at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with a strong running game from C.J. Anderson to solidify their lead at the top of the AFC West.

For once quarterback Peyton Manning was not the main driver of the show for Denver as the Broncos showed their strength on the ground with Anderson rushing for 168 yards on 32 carries. He also caught a pass for a touchdown.

Manning threw for two touchdowns and 179 yards and completed just 17 of 34 passes but Denver’s victory was rarely in doubt after two touchdowns in the first quarter.

Demaryius Thomas scored on a 23-yard pass from Manning after the Chiefs attempted to blitz and then Anderson collected a pass over the middle and ran into the endzone.

An Anthony Fasano touchdown on a 20-yard Alex Smith pass kept the Chiefs in the game, however, and they went into halftime facing a 20-7 deficit.

The teams exchanged field goals in the third quarter but the Bronco’s extended their lead in the fourth with a 33-yard field goal from Connor Barth.

Smith found Jamaal Charles with a 12-yard pass for a Kansas City touchdown but another Barth field goal put the game beyond doubt, keeping the Broncos (9-3) a game ahead of San Diego in the AFC West.

Anderson began the season low down on the depth chart for Denver but injuries to Montee Ball and Ronnie Hillman opened the door and he has totaled 658 yards in his last four games.