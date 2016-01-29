Chiefs tight end Kelce signs five-year contract extension

Jan 9, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) leaps over Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) in the third quarter in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Pro Bowl tight end and emerging reality television star Travis Kelce to a five-year contract extension, the National Football League team said on Friday.

Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed but local media estimate the deal to be worth $46 million over five years.

“Today we reached an agreement with Travis and his representatives on a contract extension,” Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey said in a statement.

“He’s a talented football player that has become an important piece to what we do offensively. Travis is a high-character guy and a leader in our locker room.”

Kelce, 26, has played in 33 games for the Chiefs in three NFL seasons, accumulating 139 receptions for 1,737 yards with 10 touchdowns.

In 2015, he recorded his highest totals, catching 72 passes for 875 yards and five touchdowns to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.

Kelce is also making waves off the field with the E! television network making him the subject of an eight-episode reality dating series this offseason, titled “Catching Kelce”.