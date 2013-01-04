NFL: Pioli out as Chiefs' general manager

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel (L) is hugged by general manager Scott Pioli before the start of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs’ general manager Scott Pioli has parted company with the National Football League team paving the way for the club’s expected hiring of former Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid.

“We made the difficult decision to part ways with Scott Pioli and allow him to pursue other opportunities,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement on Friday.

Pioli, 47, was Kansas City’s general manager for four years and helped assemble a team that won the 2010 AFC West title before slipping to a 2-14 mark this season that will give the Chiefs the number one overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

“The bottom line is that I did not accomplish all of what I set out to do,” Pioli said in a statement. “I truly apologize for not getting the job done.”

Kansas City went a cumulative 23-41 under Pioli’s tenure.

Reid, dismissed after 14 seasons as Philadelphia head coach on Monday following a 4-12 record, is widely reported to be poised to replace Kansas City’s fired head coach Romeo Crennel.