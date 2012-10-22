FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL: Quinn to replace Cassel as Chiefs' starting quarterback
October 22, 2012 / 9:05 PM / in 5 years

NFL: Quinn to replace Cassel as Chiefs' starting quarterback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brady Quinn will replace Matt Cassel as starting quarterback for the struggling Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Monday.

The Chiefs have made a dismal 1-5 start to the 2012 NFL season and coach Romeo Crennel said he wanted to change the team’s dynamic by shaking things up.

”I‘m not saying Matt Cassel is the reason we are where we are,“ Crennel told reporters before team practice. ”The stroke of that brush is a broad stroke and everybody is included in it.

“I needed to impact the team by changing the dynamic, by having a different dynamic. Brady Quinn is the guy I want to go with.”

Cassel, a Pro Bowl selection in 2010, has been Kansas City’s starting quarterback since he was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots in 2009.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

