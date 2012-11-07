Kansas City's Quinn again out with concussion

(Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Brady Quinn will miss his second straight game due to concussion with Matt Cassel set to replace him on Monday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the National Football League team said on Wednesday.

Quinn, who took over from Cassel as starting quarterback earlier this season, suffered the concussion on October 28 in Kansas City’s 26-16 loss to the Oakland Raiders and did not play last week against the San Diego Chargers.

“He (Quinn) has not been cleared for contact and he’s been advised not to play Monday night,” Chiefs coach Romeo Crennel told reporters. “We’re going to err on the side of caution and protect the football player.”

A 2007 first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Browns who has also played for the Denver Broncos, Quinn joined Kansas City in March as back-up to Cassel and took over as starting quarterback after the team’s sixth game of the season.

However, neither quarterback has made much of an impact as the Chiefs have made a dismal 1-7 start to their campaign and prop up the bottom of the American Football Conference West standings.