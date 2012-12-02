FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chiefs' game will be played as scheduled, team says
December 2, 2012 / 2:35 AM / in 5 years

Chiefs' game will be played as scheduled, team says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ NFL game against the visiting Carolina Panthers will be played as scheduled on Sunday despite the deaths of their linebacker Jovan Belcher and his girlfriend, the team said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Belcher shot Kasandra Perkins at their home on Saturday morning, then drove to the team’s training facility near Arrowhead Stadium and turned the gun on himself, police said.

“After discussions between the league office, Head Coach Romeo Crennel and Chiefs team captains, the Chiefs advised the NFL that it will play tomorrow’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers at its originally scheduled time,” the Chiefs said in a statement.

The game, matching the 1-10 Chiefs and 3-8 Panthers, is scheduled to start at 1 p.m Eastern time (1800 GMT).

(Police correct first-name spelling of Kasanda, instead of Kassandra, in second paragraph)

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

