FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Reaction to deaths of Chiefs' Belcher, girlfriend
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 2, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Reaction to deaths of Chiefs' Belcher, girlfriend

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jovan Belcher committed suicide after murdering his girlfriend in Kansas City on Saturday, police said.

Following are reactions to the deaths:

* Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt:

”The entire Chiefs family is deeply saddened by today’s events, and our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy, thoughts and prayers for the families and friends affected by this unthinkable tragedy.

“We sincerely appreciate the expressions of sympathy and support we have received from so many in the Kansas City and NFL communities, and ask for continued prayers for the loved ones of those impacted.”

* NFL Players Association assistant executive George Atallah on Twitter:

“There is nothing profound or comforting to say that can help us understand or explain a situation like this.”

* NFL spokesman Greg Aiello:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chiefs and the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy.”

* Kansas City Mayor Sly James:

“We’re talking about kids that are 25, 26, 24 years old, playing in circumstances that most of us never dream of and living lives in fish bowls and sometimes that becomes unbearable but beyond all that there are a lot of people that (are)hurting.”

* Chiefs tight end Tony Moeaki on Twitter:

“Devastated. One of everyone’s favorite team mates including one of mine. Great great great team mate. We will miss him forever.”

*Statement by Carolina Panthers, the Chiefs’ opponent on Sunday:

“The Carolina Panthers are very saddened by the tragic events that have transpired today and send their thoughts and prayers to the entire Kansas City Chiefs organization and to the family of the victim at this most difficult time.”

*Chiefs defensive back Kendrick Lewis on Twitter:

“Forever in our heart! Love you bro ... May God be with both families!”

*New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck on Twitter:

“Man, prayers go out to the KC Chiefs community and families after this morning’s tragic incident.”

Compiled by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.