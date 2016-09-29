FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manning promotes American Football in China
September 28, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Manning promotes American Football in China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sep 10, 2016; Bristol, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers former quarterback Peyton Manning speaks with Tennessee governor Bill Haslam before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

(Story corrects paragraphs 3 & 4 to show Manning was talking about American football in China in general, not the CAFL in particular.)

BEIJING (Reuters) - Former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colt quarterback Peyton Manning helped promote American football in China on Wednesday, meeting young aspiring players ahead of the launch of the country's new league.

Manning, who retired after steering the Broncos to Super Bowl victory in February, is visiting the country ahead of the start of the China Arena Football League (CAFL) this weekend.

Coaching at a quarterback clinic in Beijing, Manning said there was great potential for American Football to succeed in China. The Chinese league has six teams competing in its inaugural season.

"I think once people can learn the rules, learn of the strategies and game planning and mental and cerebral part of football - once they learn that and appreciate that, I think they would have more of an interest in the game," he said of American Football in China.

"I think there is a lot of potential for it, and getting more young people to play. It's a great way to start and help grow that interest."

The inaugural season of the CAFL starts on Oct. 1 in Beijing and culminates in a "The China Bowl" final in Shanghai a month later.

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
