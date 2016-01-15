Eagles line up Pederson as new head coach: reports

(Reuters) - Doug Pederson is to become the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, various media outlets reported on Thursday, with the appointment unable to be officially announced until the Kansas City Chiefs lose in the playoffs.

Pederson is currently the offensive coordinator at the Chiefs, who play the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional playoff game on Saturday.

The Eagles head coach position became available when Chip Kelly was fired with one regular-season game remaining.

Pederson, 47, has spent seven seasons coaching in the NFL. He was with the Eagles for four years, before spending the past three seasons with the Chiefs.

Pederson’s likely appointment caps a busy day in the NFL after Kelly was earlier announced as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and Ben McAdoo unveiled in the same post at the New York Giants.

Also on Thursday, media reports said that Dirk Koetter had been promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He replaces Lovie Smith, who was fired last week.