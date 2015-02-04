FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linebacker Jackson of NFL's Colts arrested on assault charge
#Sports News
February 4, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Linebacker Jackson of NFL's Colts arrested on assault charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker D'Qwell Jackson (52) in the second half in the AFC Championship Game. REUTERS/David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - D‘Qwell Jackson, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker whose interception in the AFC title game is believed to have triggered the “Deflategate” controversy, was arrested on an assault charge after getting into a fight over a parking space, authorities said.

Jackson, 31, punched another man in the head several times during the argument on Tuesday night in Washington, according to an arrest record released on Wednesday.

An eight-year NFL veteran, Jackson was charged with simple assault and released.

Jackson’s interception of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly touched off the squabble over the Patriots possibly deflating the footballs to achieve a better grip.

Jackson is said to have noticed the ball was underinflated and told the equipment manager.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
