Colts' Brown out for two-three weeks after knee surgery
October 10, 2012 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Colts' Brown out for two-three weeks after knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indianapolis Colts running back Donald Brown catches a pass against the New England Patriots in the second quarter of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Indianapolis Colts running back Donald Brown will be sidelined for at least two weeks after having surgery to repair torn cartilage in his knee, the team said on Wednesday.

Brown, the Colts’ leading rusher this season with 60 carries for 239 yards and one touchdown, had surgery on Tuesday after injuring his knee on his final play in Sunday’s 30-27 upset win at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Interim Indianapolis coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Wednesday the initial timetable on the 25-year-old’s return was two to three weeks.

Rookie running back Vick Ballard will make his first National Football League start on Sunday when he replaces Brown in the Colts lineup against the New York Jets.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

