Luck continues to shine, Colts maul Jaguars

(Reuters) - Rookie quarterback and overall number one draft pick Andrew Luck continued his good form as Indianapolis cruised to a 27-10 away win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday to record their fourth straight victory of the NFL season.

Luck threw 18/26 for 227 yards and rushed for two touchdowns to help the Colts to a 6-3 record, leaving them on track for an unlikely play-off position just over halfway through the NFL season.

The season continues to be a nightmare for the Jaguars who fell to 1-8 with the loss, their sixth straight.

They looked unable to score points until back up quarterback Chad Henne created a long drive in the fourth quarter.

Starting quarterback Blaine Gabbert left the field with a shoulder complaint in the final quarter and was left to watch the end of the match from the sidelines.