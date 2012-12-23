NFL: Colts clinch playoff berth with win against Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (R) and wide receiver Donnie Avery (L) congratulate wide receiver Reggie Wayne on his go-ahead touchdown during the second half of Colts' win in their NFL football game in Kansas City, Missouri December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts crowned their remarkable turnaround by clinching an AFC wild-card playoff berth with a 20-13 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Colts, who tied for the NFL’s worst record last season at 2-14, improved to 10-5 with their win over the 2-13 Chiefs.

Rookie quarterback Andrew Luck, who the Colts claimed with the number one pick in the NFL Draft thanks to their woeful record, hit a leaping Reggie Wayne in the back of the end zone for the winning touchdown with 4:08 left in the game.

Luck set the league record for passing yards in a season for a rookie, eclipsing the mark of 4,051 yards last season by Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers and he still has next week’s regular season-ending game against AFC South champion Houston Texans.