Colts clinch AFC South title
December 9, 2013 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

Colts clinch AFC South title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8, 2013; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver LaVon Brazill (15) makes a catch and rushing into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts clinched the AFC South title on Sunday despite a 42-28 road loss to the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals.

Indianapolis (8-5) wrapped up the division crown when the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos (11-2) walloped the Tennessee Titans (5-8) 51-28 in Denver.

The Colts started the season 6-2 led by second-year quarterback Andrew Luck but have alternated wins and losses over the last six weeks hampered by the loss of leading receiver Reggie Wayne.

Still they were good enough to win a weak division with three games to go in the regular season.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Gene Cherry

