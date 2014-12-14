FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colts claim AFC South Division title with win over Texans
December 14, 2014 / 9:35 PM / 3 years ago

Colts claim AFC South Division title with win over Texans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. watt (99) sacks Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck (12) for a loss in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts came from behind to beat the visiting Houston Texans 17-10 and claim their second consecutive AFC South title on Sunday.

Quarterback Andrew Luck threw two second-quarter touchdown passes to put the Colts (10-4) ahead for keeps after Kendrick Lewis of the Texans (7-7) had returned an intercepted Luck pass 27 yards for a first-quarter touchdown.

Luck completed 18 of 34 passes for 187 yards as the Colts earned their fourth division title in six seasons and made the playoffs for the 12th time in 13 years.

Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was carted off the field with a leg injury in the second quarter and did not return. Rookie Tom Savage took his place.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina, editing by Simon Evans in Miami.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
