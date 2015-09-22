Colts fall flat against dour Jets

Sep 21, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Chris Owusu (17) tries to make a one handed catch against Indianapolis Colts safety Mike Adams (29) at Lucas Oil Stadium. New York Jets defeat the Indianapolis Colts 20-7. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Indianapolis Colts’ once-potent offense fell short of early-season expectations again after Andrew Luck and his team mates succumbed to their second straight defeat on Monday night against the New York Jets.

The Colts (0-2) were picked by many to solidify their elite status this season, taking the next step after three consecutive trips to the playoffs, including their AFC championship loss to New England last January. But after the 20-7 home defeat to the New York Jets, Indianapolis are left searching for a spark to renew their attack.

“I don’t believe in comparing season to season,” quarterback Luck told reporters.

“What we need to do is try to go out and get a win. We’d like to think we have a fair amount of improvements to make.”

Luck, a preseason MVP candidate for many pundits, tossed three interceptions and lost a fumble in his latest shortcoming. He led the NFL with 40 touchdown passes a season ago, and has spearheaded a passing attack that has largely carried the fate of the franchise the past few years, but has six turnovers to just three passing scores this season.

Since the beginning of the 2014 campaign, Luck now has 28 total turnovers which is the most in the NFL.

Indianapolis brought in reinforcements to aid their quarterback in the off-season, acquiring veteran running back Frank Gore and wide receiver Andre Johnson. Early returns on both players have been meager. Gore has combined for 88 yards in the two defeats, and he lost a critical fumble against the Jets.

Johnson, meanwhile, has seven total catches for 51 yards and has also yet to find the end zone. The Colts, who fell to Buffalo 27-14 in Week One, also saw tight end Dwayne Allen leave the game with an ankle injury on Monday adding yet another offensive concern to a team full of them.